Miami’s King Mango Strut to lampoon chaos with 'This is Fine' theme

Miami’s most irreverent tradition, the King Mango Strut Parade, is set to march into the new year with its signature blend of satire, spectacle, and community spirit on Sunday, Jan. 4.

The annual event, which began 42 years ago as a parody of the King Orange Bowl Jamboree Parade, has evolved into a beloved local spectacle that embraces the weird and the wonderfully unexpected.

More than 10,000 spectators are expected to watch the free parade to laugh, cheer, and dance alongside hundreds of costumed “Strutters” lampooning the year’s most talked-about headlines.

This year’s theme, "This is Fine," is taken from the popular meme featuring a cartoon dog calmly sitting in a room engulfed in flames.

“The meme is perfect for a satirical parade because it captures the absurdity of pretending everything’s okay when it clearly isn’t,” Carl Levin, president of KMS, said in a statement. “It’s a feeling most people can relate to.”

“We’re proud to keep that tradition going, especially in these times when we could all use a good laugh," said Levin. "We invite everyone to join us on January 4th, either to participate in or just experience the weirdest parade in the universe.

The King Mango Strut kicks off at the corner of Commodore Plaza and Main Highway, turns left onto Main Highway, left again onto Grand Avenue at CocoWalk, and finally left onto Commodore Plaza.

Outrageous entries

Participants are already registering to satirize the weird and wonderful aspects of Miami life with a bon vivant attitude, say organizers.

Registered groups include “Running of the Bull,” “Miami Labubu,” the “Rainbow Sidewalk Crushers,” “Making Argentina Great Again,” and “Ice Ice Baby,” among others.

The parade kicks off at the corner of Commodore Plaza and Main Highway and follows a route through CocoWalk and Grand Avenue. The festivities will continue after the Strut with live entertainment at Commodore Plaza, ensuring the "mango pizzazz" doesn't stop when the march ends, say organizers.

IF YOU GO

What: The King Mango Strut Parade

When: Sunday, January 4, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Coconut Grove

Cost: Free

To learn more about becoming a volunteer or to register as a Strutter, visit www.kingmangostrut.org.