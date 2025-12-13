New HistoryMiami Museum exhibition explores the human story of migrants in south Miami-Dade

HistoryMiami Museum has announced the opening of a powerful new photography exhibition, "Belonging in Transit," by Venezuelan-born artist Carlos Muñoz, which offers an intimate look at the migrant experience in South Florida.

The exhibition, which opened last month and runs through March, is the culmination of three years of work set primarily in Redland in south Miami-Dade.

Muñoz, the 2023 recipient of the HistoryMiami Museum Photography Fellowship, focuses his lens on a community where people from around the world intersect, finding a mirror to his own journey to America.

READ MORE: New documentary chronicles harrowing life of Venezuelan immigrant family in South Florida

“As a migrant myself, I immediately recognized parts of myself in the Redland Market. The flavors, textures, and colors brought me closer to my origins and to a sense of home,” Muñoz said. “I listened before photographing and learned that belonging doesn’t happen overnight; it’s built as we work, talk, and care for our families.”

The photo essay, which features images taken up until January of this year, moves beyond simple documentation. It explores migration — not as a single event — but as an ongoing reality defined by movement, memory, and the constant search for connection and place.

Muñoz’s work encourages viewers to think of belonging not as a fixed state, but as something continually shaped by experience, highlighting that “the need for home, continuity, and understanding is something we all share.”

Natalia Crujeiras, Executive Director and CEO of HistoryMiami Museum, emphasized how the exhibition aligns with the institution’s mission.

“Carlos’s work embodies the Museum’s mission to tell Miami’s stories through the people who live them,” she said. “Through his lens, we see migration not as a statistic or an issue, but as a deeply human experience that connects us all.

"‘Belonging in Transit’ reminds us that Miami itself is a city in motion, shaped by those who arrive seeking home and belonging.”

A number of the images featured in "Belonging in Transit" will become a permanent part of the Museum’s collection, adding to the ongoing documentation of Miami’s rich and evolving history.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: "Belonging in Transit," by Venezuelan-born artist Carlos Muñoz

WHERE: HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33130

WHEN: Photo exhibition runs through March 28, 2026