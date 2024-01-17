'Never Drop the Ball': WLRN debuts documentary on Negro baseball history in South Florida

WLRN-TV Channel 17 is starting the new year with a fascinating documentary chronicling the legacy of the Negro Leagues in South Florida, and previewing the film to the public for free this month at events in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

The one-hour documentary "Never Drop the Ball" takes audiences on an extraordinary journey to show how Black baseball players built a brand of baseball out of segregation into a worldwide pastime. Their unwavering love for the game led them to form leagues of their own.

These leagues showcased incredible teams like the Miami Giants, later known as the Indianapolis Clowns. Their talent captivated audiences with their dynamic playstyle and teamwork in the United States and internationally.

Despite the challenges of the Jim Crow era, Black players’ dedication to baseball and their barnstorming tours left an enduring mark on the sport’s history.

"We really wanted to focus on the South Florida and local aspect of the impact of the Negro Leagues and barnstorming and black baseball in South Florida," said Michael Anderson, who is WLRN's director of TV production, and co-produced the documentary with WLRN's TV production coordinator Fabián Cárdenas.

"As a filmmaker, you have to be curious about the subject that you're choosing to introduce to audiences," Cardenas told WLRN in explaining how he and Michael approached making the documentary. "We were very curious about the Negro League and the connection to South Florida, and the film tells that story."

WLRN Public Television will host two pre-screenings of the documentary.

The first will be held Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33136. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. It is free of charge, but you must register in advance to attend. There is limited seating. Register here.

The second screening will be at Florida Atlantic University-University Theatre, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431, on Jan. 24. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. It is free of charge, but you must register in advance to attend. There is limited seating. Register here.

Production funding for the documentary was provided by the Huizenga Family Foundation and the Jo Asmundsson Production Fund.

