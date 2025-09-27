Country Star Kenny Chesney to headline Miami Book Fair, discussing debut memoir

The Miami Book Fair, presented by Miami Dade College, has announced that eight-time Entertainer of the Year and 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Kenny Chesney will headline this year's event in November.

Chesney will appear on the Fair’s opening night, Sunday, Nov. 16, for “An Evening With Kenny Chesney,” where he will discuss his debut book, “Heart • Life • Music,” set for release on Nov. 4.

The memoir chronicles his journey from a small town in East Tennessee to becoming one of contemporary American music’s most enduring stars and the leader of the devoted fan community, No Shoes Nation.

The event, held at the MDC Wolfson Campus’s Chapman Conference Center, will feature a conversation with Chesney and award-winning music critic and co-author Holly Gleason. The discussion is expected to cover his career, the turning points that shaped his music, and his quest to find himself as both an artist and a man.

Lissette Mendez, Miami Book Fair’s executive director, said the memoir gives "our audience a chance to connect with him beyond the music.”

"He has always been a storyteller through his songs, and this book offers a more personal side of that storytelling," Mendez said. "It’s surprising, heartfelt and will resonate with longtime fans as well as anyone who appreciates an inspiring journey.”

Chesney has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and holds the record for the most No. 1 hits (33) on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart since its inception.

His fanbase, No Shoes Nation, has been described by Variety as “a concert going community rivaled perhaps only by Parrotheads and Deadheads.”

The country superstar joins an impressive lineup of authors for the Miami Book Fair's "Evenings With" events, including Daniel Silva, Barry Diller, Dr. Theodore Schwartz, Sally Mann, Bill McKibben, Arthur Sze, Mercedes Ron, and Lihi Lapid.

Giorgio Viera / Miami Book Fair Miami Book Fair Poster 2025 photoshoot with at Wolfson Campus on June 27 , 2025.

The Miami Book Fair, now in its 42nd year, is the nation’s longest-running literary festival and will feature nearly 550 authors from more than 35 countries. It will run from Nov. 16–23.

Tickets for “An Evening With Kenny Chesney” are $35 for the general public and $22.66 for "Friends of the Fair" include a copy of “Heart • Life • Music.”

"Friends of the Fair" members gained access to tickets on Friday. General public sales open Friday, October 13, at www.miamibookfair.com.

Learn more about the Miami Book Fair here.