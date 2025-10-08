Key West's 'Walk on White' art stroll to launch 2025/2026 season

Key West’s celebrated Walk on White (WOW) art stroll is preparing to kick off its 2025/2026 season next week, promising a mix of art, community, and fundraising.

The event, one of Key West’s most popular ongoing 'art stroll' experiences, is set to kick off its 2025/2026 season on Oct. 16, and will continue monthly every third Thursday through May, taking place from 6-9 pm, according to organizers.

Launched in 1999, WOW was originally intended to promote and celebrate Key West’s mid-town galleries and showcase the range and caliber of their artists. However, the event has grown significantly, evolving to now include multiple White St. district businesses and destinations.

The monthly gathering transforms the stretch of White Street running from Southard to United into a bustling cultural hub.

Beyond showcasing local talent, the WOW organization is now utilizing the event's reach "as a platform to help raise vital funds for local non-profit organizations."

The October kickoff event will feature special highlights, including a special live performance by the Key West High School Band and a raffle for a chance to win a prize basket with items donated by area businesses and vendors.

Walk on White is sponsored in part by the Monroe County Tourist Development Council. For a list of participating locations and more information, visit www.WalkOnWhiteKeyWest.com.