Fantasy Fest Parade fires up Key West with 'Bedtime Stories and Magical Monsters'

Tens of thousands of spectators packed Key West's most famous street Saturday night for the 46th annual Fantasy Fest parade, an event that showcased dazzling floats, creative costumes, and energetic performances, solidifying its reputation as one of the nation's most outlandish parades.

The 2025 Deep Eddy Vodka Fantasy Fest parade, the centerpiece of the 10-day costuming and masking festival, embraced this year's theme, "Bedtime Stories and Magical Monsters," transforming the historic downtown into a dreamscape of childhood tales and fantastical nightmares.

The event is a huge economic boost in October, drawing an estimated 75,000 revelers to the city, according to organizers.

This year, parade-goers were treated to an electrifying display of floats and costumed characters.

The lineup was legendary, featuring a towering dragon, Caribbean-style dancers, and fantasy creatures.

Standout entries included "Dr. Seuss on the Loose," which featured classic characters like the Cat in the Hat, The Grinch, and dancing Truffula trees. The Lower Keys Fluffers offered a "sultry twist" on a nursery tale with their "3 Little Pigs" entry.

"The parade's showstopper was a flying Peter Pan, who fought off Captain Hook and his cast of minions, all while he was suspended midair," according to a statement from Key West officials.

The highly competitive event saw entries vying for a share of $20,000 in prize money across eight categories, including Best in Entertainment, Best in Costume, and Interpretation of Theme.

The festival atmosphere encapsulated the spirit of the event.

Fantasy Fest 2025 concludes on Sunday with a children's carnival and afternoon dance party.

Next year’s festival is scheduled for October 16–25, 2026, with the theme of Musical Icons and Iconic Musicals.