Fantasy Fest Parade fires up Key West with 'Bedtime Stories and Magical Monsters'

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published October 26, 2025 at 12:18 PM EDT
Parade participants evoke a magical underwater realm as they stroll along Duval Street during Saturday night’s Deep Eddy Vodka Fantasy Fest Parade in Key West, Fla., Oct. 25, 2025. With sea-themed crowns, flowing fabrics, and a towering headdress depicting seahorses and coral, the group brought an oceanic dreamscape to life as part of the festival’s “Bedtime Stories and Magical Monsters” theme. The dazzling procession capped the island city’s 10-day masking and costuming celebration.
Mark Hedden / Florida Keys News Bureau
A Caribbean-inspired Junkanoo dancer shows off her vividly feathered costume while performing along Duval Street during Saturday night’s Deep Eddy Vodka Fantasy Fest Parade in Key West, Fla., Oct. 25, 2025. Pulsating rhythms and over-the-top costumes brought the parade to a spectacular close, capping the island city’s 10-day masking and costuming celebration themed “Bedtime Stories and Magical Monsters.”
Mark Hedden / Florida Keys News Bureau
Colorfully costumed participants with the Key West Kreative's troupe celebrate their “Seuss on the Loose” entry during Saturday night’s Deep Eddy Vodka Fantasy Fest Parade in Key West, Fla., Oct. 25, 2025. The group’s playful homage to Dr. Seuss, featuring characters like the Cat in the Hat and dancing Truffula trees, earned the $6,000 Grand Prize for Best Overall entry presented by the Lodging Association of the Florida Keys & Key West. The parade capped the island city’s 10-day celebration themed “Bedtime Stories and Magical Monsters.”
Mark Hedden / Florida Keys News Bureau
Performers costumed as oceanic sirens smile for the crowd during Saturday night’s Deep Eddy Vodka Fantasy Fest Parade in Key West, Fla., Oct. 25, 2025. The pair were part of the “Sirens & Sea Monsters” entry, which transformed Duval Street into an underwater dreamscape for this year’s “Bedtime Stories and Magical Monsters”–themed celebration. The procession marked the finale of the island city’s 10-day costuming festival. (Mark Hedden/Florida Keys News Bureau)
Mark Hedden / Florida Keys News Bureau
Key West business owner, Richard Hatch, portraying Peter Pan, soars above Duval Street during Saturday night’s Deep Eddy Vodka Fantasy Fest Parade in Key West, Fla., Oct. 25, 2025. Hatch’s high-flying performance was part of “The Magic of Neverland” float, featuring Peter Pan, Captain Hook and Tinker Bell in a dazzling retelling of the beloved storybook adventure. The parade capped the island city’s 10-day Fantasy Fest celebration themed “Bedtime Stories and Magical Monsters.”
Mark Hedden / Florida Keys News Bureau
Members of the Lower Keys Fluffers troupe dressed as the “Three Little Pigs,” and danced their hearts out along Duval Street during Saturday night’s Deep Eddy Vodka Fantasy Fest Parade in Key West, Fla., Oct. 25, 2025. Their whimsical entry reimagined the classic nursery tale as part of the parade’s “Bedtime Stories and Magical Monsters” theme. The glittering procession capped the island city’s 10-day masking and costuming festival.
Mark Hedden / Florida Keys News Bureau

Tens of thousands of spectators packed Key West's most famous street Saturday night for the 46th annual Fantasy Fest parade, an event that showcased dazzling floats, creative costumes, and energetic performances, solidifying its reputation as one of the nation's most outlandish parades.

The 2025 Deep Eddy Vodka Fantasy Fest parade, the centerpiece of the 10-day costuming and masking festival, embraced this year's theme, "Bedtime Stories and Magical Monsters," transforming the historic downtown into a dreamscape of childhood tales and fantastical nightmares.

The event is a huge economic boost in October, drawing an estimated 75,000 revelers to the city, according to organizers.

This year, parade-goers were treated to an electrifying display of floats and costumed characters.

The lineup was legendary, featuring a towering dragon, Caribbean-style dancers, and fantasy creatures.

Standout entries included "Dr. Seuss on the Loose," which featured classic characters like the Cat in the Hat, The Grinch, and dancing Truffula trees. The Lower Keys Fluffers offered a "sultry twist" on a nursery tale with their "3 Little Pigs" entry.

"The parade's showstopper was a flying Peter Pan, who fought off Captain Hook and his cast of minions, all while he was suspended midair," according to a statement from Key West officials.

The highly competitive event saw entries vying for a share of $20,000 in prize money across eight categories, including Best in Entertainment, Best in Costume, and Interpretation of Theme.

The festival atmosphere encapsulated the spirit of the event.

Fantasy Fest 2025 concludes on Sunday with a children's carnival and afternoon dance party.

Next year’s festival is scheduled for October 16–25, 2026, with the theme of Musical Icons and Iconic Musicals.
