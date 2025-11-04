Doral International Art Fair goes beyond visual this year

The Doral International Art Fair was created in 2023 as a way to bring contemporary art beyond Miami’s galleries and into downtown Doral. This year, sound activation and virtual reality, along with contemporary art, highlight the Doral International Art Fair.

The art fair is free to attend at the Doral Cultural Arts Center beginning Thursday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 9.

“We don’t want to compete with Miami Art Week [which is held Dec. 2 through 7 this year] —we want to complement it,” said curator Adriana Meneses. “This is a place where families, collectors, and new audiences can all experience high-quality art together.”

The art fair is directed by Jesús Alberto Fuenmayor and curated by Meneses, along with Félix Suazo, an art critic and professor at Universidad Nacional Experimental de las Artes and art critic, and Luis Gómez Rincón, a visual artist and architect, who have led the event since its inception, in partnership with the city of Doral.

“It’s not just visual—there’s sound, performance, even smell in some spaces,” said Meneses. “We wanted it to be a living experience, not a static one.”

Meneses said that one of the most exciting additions to this year’s fair is “Solaris Galaxy Park and Museum,” an immersive installation that combines art, storytelling, and virtual reality. Up to 20 visitors at a time can use the virtual reality headsets to explore an imaginary solar-powered city on the moon. Astronaut costumes will be available for children to dress the part as they step into the virtual city. A companion comic book, created by artist and project founder Andreina Fuentes Angarita, will also debut at the fair.

Fuentes Angarita, a Venezuelan artist living in Miami and creator of “Solaris Galaxy Park & Museum,” said that the exhibit is to make art a family experience.

“It is a wonderful family adventure that you can’t miss,” she said. “And the storytelling has a beautiful message for all communities about listening to nature, about listening to each other, and about how to protect the earth because it could disappear.”

Children can play, families can explore together and learn about energy, ecology, and the planet’s future.

The installation uses video projections, interactive sound, and virtual landscapes.

“It’s like visiting the moon without leaving Doral,” said Fuentes Angarita.

The fair also includes discussion panels, concerts, book presentations, and live painting by Venezuelan caricaturist RAYMA, along with sound art activations by the Primal Ensemble and Muu Blanco, performance art by Ilian Arvelo, and guided tours.

“We have performances, sound art, installations, sculptures, and paintings,” said Meneses. “There’s always something happening inside and outside, so people can enjoy the fair in different ways. The idea is that art isn’t distant — it’s part of the community experience.”

Local and international galleries will present work at the fair, including Miami International Fine Arts, a Miami-based gallery and arts institution, as well as galleries from Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela and Russia.

Among the exhibiting artists are Venezuelan American sculptor Sydia Reyes, whose pieces explore transformation and identity, and the late Colombian abstract sculptor Edgar Negret, known for geometric sculptures made from industrial materials that depict natural forms such as the sun and flowers.

“Exhibiting at DIAF means reaffirming my commitment to art and to the power of art as a universal language,” said Reyes. “This fair has an integrative spirit; it brings together artists from different generations and backgrounds in a shared space of encounter, which I find truly valuable.”

Reyes said that free admission to the fair is a way to make art more accessible.

“Art gives us the opportunity to see the world from another angle, and that’s something everyone should experience,” she said.

Meneses said the goal is for every visitor to take something away from the art fair — whether it’s a new artwork or connecting with the arts community.

“People can come, see, and if they want, they can buy something and take a piece of art home,” she said. “But even if they don’t, they leave with the experience.”

WHAT: Doral International Art Fair

WHEN: Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 9

WHERE: Doral Cultural Arts Center, 8363 NW 53rd St., Doral

COST: Free

INFORMATION: 305-209-5101 or artdoral.com

ArtburstMiami.com is a nonprofit news partner of WLRN, providing news on theater, dance, visual arts, music and the performing arts.

