Miami leaders, advocates hold first-ever summit on housing, health care

Community leaders, policymakers and housing advocates will meet Wednesday for the first-ever “Miami Housing and Health Summit” to formulate solutions to improve access to affordable housing and healthcare in Miami-Dade County.

Among those addressing the summit will be Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who has made affordable housing among her top priority.

“It's my number one priority, helping people be housed here,” she said.

Compared to early 2021, Miami-Dade County has now doubled its investment into affordable and workforce housing projects, according to department reports. The county has $260 million committed to projects right now, with many of them currently under construction.

The summit keynote speaker will be David Erickson, Senior Vice President and Head of Outreach & Education at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. He’s an expert in the fields of housing and health.

Ron Book, a lobbyist and Chairman of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, will be interviewed about his work in addressing homelessness.

The daylong summit is being organized by Miami Homes for All and the Health Foundation of South Florida.

Miami Homes for All is a non-profit dedicated to improving housing conditions and advocating for equitable access to housing opportunities in Miami-Dade. The Health Foundation of South Florida advocates on advancing health equity through partnerships and community investment.

The summit registration is fully booked, but anyone interested in joining the wait list or wanting additional information can click here.

The summit is being held at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail Miami, FL, 33132, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

WLRN has compiled a list of resources for those seeking help in renting or owning in South Florida.