Hollywood-based Silver Airways gets no bids at bankruptcy auction

A South Florida airline was up for sale at a recent bankruptcy auction, but no one showed up to buy.

Hollywood-based Silver Airways filed for bankruptcy back in December with more than $100 million dollars in debt.

A U.S. bankruptcy judge ordered an auction of the company last week. Silver Airways had been operating because of a $5.7 million dollar loan from Wexford Capital. That figure was the “stalking-horse” offer at the auction — the price to beat if another company was going to acquire the airline.

Since no one made a better offer, Wexford Capital will take control of the airline that serves five Florida cities and numerous Caribbean destinations.

The financial picture has worsened for the regional airline. A mechanical issue caused Silver to miss out on Memorial Day weekend revenue — further cash strapping the airline.

Silver Airways has continued to operate during its bankruptcy process, though it has reduced its fleet by half in recent months.

