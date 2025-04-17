Spirit Airlines appoints new leader

South Florida-based Spirit Airlines has appointed its new leader weeks after it emerged from bankruptcy.



Dave Davis was named its new chief executive officer, effective April 21.



Most recently he served as finance chief for Sun Country Airlines, and before that worked as the chief financial officer of Northwest Airlines.



Spirit's former CEO Ted Christie stepped down last week.



