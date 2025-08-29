University of Miami janitors' union reaches tentative contract agreement to avert strike

More than 500 janitors and groundskeepers employed by the University of Miami’s cleaning contractor, ABM, have reached a tentative contract agreement to avert a strike, the union said Friday.

According to the agreement, members of the 32BJ SEIU union will receive higher wages, thousands of dollars in bonuses, access to the 32BJ Legal Fund and a limited number of subsidized parking spots, as well as keep 100% employer-paid healthcare.

“Seventeen years ago, I went on a hunger strike for 17 days so we could win our union,” said Elsa Rodriguez, ABM Janitor and 32BJ Bargaining Committee Member, in a statement. “This agreement honors that sacrifice.”

The new contract, said union officials, comes after weeks of negotiations and an Aug. 18 rally where members unanimously voted to authorize a strike.

It comes just days before the expiration of the current contract, on Aug. 31, avoiding a strike of 500 janitors, groundskeepers and other workers that clean and maintain UM’s classrooms, clinics, dormitories, locker rooms and research facilities.

“This win belongs to the janitors,” said Helene O’Brien, Vice President of 32BJ SEIU. “Their solidarity and resolve moved management and produced a tentative agreement that respects their hard work.”

Janitors at UM first unionized in 2006 after a campaign that drew national attention and included a 17-day hunger strike. That effort resulted in employer-paid health care, paid sick leave, and other workplace benefits.

But, as they voted to strike earlier this month, union leaders say those gains were no longer enough to keep up with Miami’s soaring cost of living.

According to 32BJ SEIU, ABM had offered a 50-cent raise per year while proposing to cut the training fund that provides English classes and career certifications. The company had also rejected proposals for free parking, a benefit workers say would save them hundreds of dollars annually.

As part of the tentative 4-year contract agreement, workers would receive a "historic" 24% wage increase in starting salary and a tiered bonus starting at $500 for those with at least one year of experience and going up to $2,350 for those with 17 years of service, the union said.

The 32BJ SEIU bargaining committee has unanimously recommended the ratification of the agreement by its members.

