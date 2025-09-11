Florida ranks third worst in nationwide, citywide August foreclosure rates

Florida had among the highest foreclosure rates in the nation last month, according to a new report.

It ranked third in state foreclosure filing rates, behind Nevada and South Carolina, property data curator ATTOM reported Thursday.

While nationwide rates in August had about 25 foreclosures for every 100,000 units, Florida’s rate nearly doubled at about 40 foreclosures for every 100,000 units.

With 2,802 foreclosure starts, Florida ranked second behind Texas. Foreclosure starts are when a lender files a lawsuit after 120 days of missed mortgage payments.

With 276 repossessions, Florida ranked fourth behind Texas, California and New York. In August, lenders repossessed one Florida unit in every 15 they took nationwide.

Florida cities also maintained a leading presence among cities with the worst foreclosures.

Among metropolitan areas, Miami ranked fifth with 748 foreclosure starts behind New York, Houston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

For metropolitan areas with a population of at least 1 million, Jacksonville and Orlando ranked third and fifth in foreclosure filing rates.

For smaller metropolitan areas with populations of at least 200,000, Lakeland and Ocala were ranked first and fifth in foreclosure filing rates.

ATTOM reports nationwide rates are below pre-pandemic levels, but recent year to year surges in foreclosure starts and completion could point to financial strain for homeowners.