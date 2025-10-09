© 2025 WLRN
Publix says it will allow open carry in stores

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published October 9, 2025 at 10:29 AM EDT
People who work for Florida-based grocery giant Publix said the company is allowing customers to openly carry firearms in its stores.

The move comes following a landmark court ruling last month that found a statute prohibiting open carry in Florida violated the Second Amendment.

Winn-Dixie, Walmart and Sam’s Club said they plan to continue to prohibit open-carry in their Florida stores.

READ MORE: Man at center of landmark Florida open-carry ruling calls himself ‘patriot’

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
