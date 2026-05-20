With Memorial Day ahead, Florida gas is nearing 50 days at over $4 a gallon

Even with a 19-cent drop over the past week, the pump average in Florida is approaching its 50th consecutive day over the $4 mark.

The auto club AAA reported the average gallon of gas at $4.21 on Monday, primarily driven by the ongoing conflict with Iran and the bottleneck of tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The last time the average was below $4 was on March 30, when it was $3.95 a gallon. The average jumped to $4.12 on March 31, 48 days prior to Monday.

The average was $2.90 on Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel began the military conflict.

Nationally, the average was $4.52 on Monday, essentially unchanged from a week ago.

Even with pump prices elevated to a four-year high, AAA anticipates a record 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend.

"Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and for most Americans, it's a three-day weekend," AAA Travel Vice President Stacey Barber said in a release. "Travel demand remains strong, and despite higher fuel prices, many people are prioritizing leisure travel during holiday breaks."

The top domestic destination for Memorial Day is Orlando, according to AAA. Miami is fifth behind Seattle, New York and Las Vegas.

The average gallon of gas in Orange County on Monday was $4.16. In Miami-Dade County, the average was $4.37.

The state high was $4.50 in Glades County. The lowest average was $4.05 in Escambia County.

Diesel in Florida was $5.16 a gallon, down 13 cents over the week.

For electric vehicles, the cost per kilowatt-hour at Florida charging stations stood at 41 cents on Monday. The price was 39 cents on Feb. 28.

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