C. Isaiah Smalls II | Miami Herald
Person Page
-
Some see a connection between the city of Miami Beach’s handling of Blacks in the past and in the present after a state of emergency was declared following two shootings over the weekend.
-
Fans braved a lot to get a first glimpse of Kanye West's new album on Tuesday in Miami. But were they willing to spend $200 on a new device he says will exclusively stream his new album?
-
A computer algorithm that analyzed huge sums of potential voters’ personal data — things they’d said and done on Facebook, credit card purchases, charities they supported, and even personality traits — decided they could be manipulated into not voting.