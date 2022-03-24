© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Local News

Curfew stirs echoes of racist ID law in Miami Beach

WLRN 91.3 FM | By C. Isaiah Smalls II | Miami Herald
Published March 24, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT
Beach goers make their way off Ocean Drive as police enforce the 8 p.m. spring break curfew in Miami Beach, Florida on Friday, March 26, 2021.
MATIAS J. OCNER
/
The Miami Herald
A file photo of spring break partygoers in Miami Beach.

Pierre Rutledge will never forget his grandma’s Miami Beach ID card.

A 1936 ordinance mandated that Black visitors, many of them hospitality workers, carry the card at all times in Miami Beach or risk arrest. As a result, Rutledge and his family, save for his grandmother who worked as a domestic worker with white families, never really frequented Miami Beach growing up.

Now, as the chair of the Miami-Dade Black Advisory Board, Rutledge sees a connection between the city’s handling of Blacks in the past and in the present after a state of emergency was declared this week following two shootings over the weekend.

Read more from our news partners at the Miami Herald.

