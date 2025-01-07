Palm Beach County approves $60 million new mental health facility - but questions remain

Palm Beach County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to help fund a $60 million mental health and substance use crisis center. But after an emotional and contentious public meeting, many questions remain unanswered.

The center will be primarily funded, built and operated by the Health Care District of Palm Beach County. The behavioral health facility will include primary and 24/7 care, in-patient and out-patient services for adult and children.

It comes after the Health Care District, a tax-payer health agency, requested the county to honor its 2021 commitment to set aside $10 million COVID-relief funds to go towards the District’s investment.

The 60,000 square foot facility is officially part of a yearslong, countywide effort to address and build adequate support for adults and children experiencing mental distress, without heavily relying on county jails or getting Baker Acted.

“This is in addition to the existing resources in the community,” said Health Care District CEO Darcy Davis. “We're trying to alleviate some of the pressure on those existing resources so that they can continue to do the good work that they're already doing."

But county commissioners raised alarm over why it could take nearly five years for the behavior health center, known as a Central Receiving Facility (CRF), to open.

Commissioner Marci Woodward called the construction timeline "very concerning” and “unacceptable” given the county funds were approved for the project four years ago. “We need this as quickly as possible and not to have it drag out,” she added.

The commission and county staff will host a workshop with the Healthcare District and other community health stakeholders to help shorten the project timeline for the facility and discuss how grants or other outside funds could support annual operating costs.

Families show support, express grief

Tuesday's meeting included teary-eyed residents, elected officials, police and health professionals who came to support the project.

Many voiced their concerns over the urgent need to address mental health service gaps created by several facility closures, including the 2019 closure of the Jerome Golden Center for Behavioral Health.

Despite its $116.5 billion budget, the state is ranked near the bottom in per capita mental health funding, noted new commissioner Bobby Powell, a former state senator.

Lady Goldwire, a lifelong resident of Palm Beach County, said her son, Donnell — a former football standout— was receiving care at Jerome Golden Center. When the facility closed, he spiraled out of control.

He “suffers from a brain disorder” and has “been hospitalized 87 times” since the closure, Goldwire told the commission, as she held back tears. “There’s been times when I could not find him,” Goldwire said.

Her son is now placed in the St.Lucie County Jail after being charged with loitering — she said it's one of the few places where she believes he can receive consistent mental health treatment because "local hospitals have labeled him a drain on their resources.”

State House Representative Mike Caruso spoke during public comment, sharing similar personal sentiments. He described how his son, Michael Randolph, who had a full-athletic scholarship ride to the University of Florida, simply couldn’t manage his bipolar schizophrenia.

“ After about seven years, it got so bad I had to Baker Act him,” Caruso said. “That's the hardest thing for a parent to do is call the police on your son. And have him put into a mental hospital.”

Tony Spatera, assistant chief with the West Palm Beach Police Department, supported the project because police are left to “deal with the whole gamut of [mental health] issues.”

“ This central receiving facility is absolutely necessary. The revolving door of arrest and Baker Act and emergency department trips are heartbreaking," he said.

The district partnered with a Denver-based consulting firm, whose feasibility study showed that almost all mental health patients can be stabilized outside of hospitals.

A successful implementation of the plan will ultimately need coordination among all behavioral health care providers across the county, said CEO Darcy Davis.

Two location options

The facility will cost the Health Care District $30 million a year to operate but officials are still in search of a primary location. They expect the multilevel facility to be built on 6-8 acres.

Davis said the district narrowed down its 18 different property options down to two — one property currently owned by the agency in Riviera Beach and the other a private, undeveloped property north of Southern Boulevard.

That location “seems very promising,” Davis said.

In the meantime, a feasibility study for the select properties will measure the “compatibility with the adjacent use, environmental studies, specific site cost estimates, and various development plans,” she said.

County commissioners are calling for expedited construction permitting once all details are finalized.