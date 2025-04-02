New development project set to bring economic boost downtown Opa-locka

Inspired by the 1907 novel Stories from the Arabian Nights, the city of Opa-locka has remained largely unchanged since its last significant development in the 1950s, when it experienced a postwar housing boom for Black veterans.

Communities like Magnolia Gardens and Bunche Park were established, while neighborhoods like Eleanor and Rainbow Park flourished.

Now, there’s another renaissance in store for the city of roughly 16,000, where a new large-scale development is aimed at revitalizing the downtown area by creating affordable housing, enhancing walkability and stimulating economic growth.

Last week, the nonprofit Ten North Group hosted a community workshop at the Arts and Recreation Center (ARC) to discuss the plans for what will soon become City Terrace.

City Terrace

Previously known as the Opa-locka Community Development Corporation, Ten North Group has been looking to expand affordable housing in South Florida since the organization was founded in 1980.

Dr. Willie Logan, the CEO, said that the vision for City Terrace developed following community discussions that took place beginning in 2010. This ultimately led to the creation of a Downtown Master Plan in 2021 and the establishment of the Historic Downtown Opa-locka District in 2022.

The City Terrace project will include 2,000 residential units, with 900 designated as affordable housing. Phase I will break ground this year — including 444 mixed-income units and 27,000 square feet of commercial space over four buildings in downtown Opa-locka — and is expected to be fully occupied by 2027. It is projected to generate $200 million in development output and create about 900 jobs, offering opportunities in construction, property management, retail and more.

“This project gives its residents an opportunity to be able to move and buy or live someplace that may be nicer than where they currently are, and so you can sort of grow in place,” Logan said.

Affordable housing will be supported through federal low-income housing tax credits and new market tax credits. Excepting the Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport and the Amazon Mega Warehouse, the entire city is eligible for these credits.

The design will incorporate Moorish-style architectural elements to maintain Opa-locka's unique cultural heritage, blending the old with the new. Miami-based design firms Plusurbia and BusinessFlare comprise the City Terrace project team.

“The architectural heritage of Opa-locka is one of the things that makes it unique, and we intend to continue promoting and advancing it,” Logan said.

Amelia Orjuela Da Silva for The Miami Times A rendering of 141 Sharazad, which will include 69 multifamily residential units.



Transforming the landscape

Juan Mullerat, founder of Plusurbia, described Opa-locka as a "jewel" with a rich history, but one that is facing significant challenges.

“This place is one of our most architecturally rich areas in the entire county,” he said. “It has incredible history. We must preserve that and build for the future.”

Despite its potential, the city struggles with a declining population, economic downturn, crumbling infrastructure and a poor reputation, as highlighted in the project report.

Opa-locka’s economy is dominated by wholesale trade and automotive services, accounting for 8.4% and 8.3% of local businesses, respectively, and employing nearly 17% of the population. Transportation and manufacturing jobs account for another 24.2% of employment.

The educational attainment is low, with 29% of the population 25 and older lacking a high school diploma, only 19% reported attending some college, and just 9% having attained a college degree.

The redevelopment plans to diversify the economy by adding new mixed-use infrastructure, including cultural and retail spaces, as well as various housing and commercial uses.

Mullerat noted that the development plan focuses on preserving the city’s architectural style while creating a vibrant, mixed-use downtown. The goal is to improve mobility, create bike-friendly streets, and revitalize key assets such as the historic train station, which creates a natural opportunity for transit-oriented development (TOD).

He said the plan would help transition the station — currently abutted by vacant land, oversized parking lots and the broad Ali Baba Avenue — into a pedestrian-focused hub for new development. In doing so, City Terrace would improve Opa-locka's gateway and attract both residents and visitors.

Amelia Orjuela Da Silva / The Miami Times Developers believe that Opa-locka is ideally situated for development because of its close proximity to the train station and the airport. They noted that by enhancing the train station, it would provide regional benefits to neighboring cities such as Miami Gardens and Hialeah.

Community impact

Nakia Bowling, vice president of Government Affairs at Ten North Group, discussed the economic and social benefits coinciding with City Terrace. She highlighted how expanding transportation options through enhanced rail and metro connectivity will improve access for residents, reducing reliance on cars.

"We see little small things in transportation happening right now. These projects could lead to bigger things," she noted.

The project also aims to address Opa-locka’s housing crisis.

"The new City Terrace Phase 1 development could allow a family currently living in overcrowded or substandard housing to move into a modern, affordable unit with access to nearby schools, parks and transit systems,” Bowling said.

Additionally, the development aims to expand health services by including a community health clinic space on the bottom floor. That inclusion, along with the Jessie Trice Community Health Center on Ali Baba Avenue, will coincide to improve access to care for residents with chronic health conditions, Bowling said.

She also highlighted Ten North Group’s financial commitment, with $147 million in private equity and debt secured for the project. This investment will fund housing and cultural spaces for local creatives, contributing to Opa-locka’s vibrant cultural scene.

The team has also applied for additional funding in the form of a $50 million grant from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

Bowling says that the development’s impact would extend beyond Opa-locka, benefiting surrounding cities like Hialeah and Miami Gardens with improved transit access, economic opportunity and sustainable infrastructure.

“A resident in Miami Gardens might use the improved transit landlines on and through Opa-locka to get to work in downtown faster,” she said.

For Nikisha Williams, an Opa-locka resident who also holds a seat on Ten North Group’s board, the redevelopment represents an opportunity.

“It will allow people to stay in the community they love in better living conditions,” she said. “I’m excited for a vision to enhance what Opa-locka already has. The city has a walkable downtown. There’s so much potential here; City Terrace will help turn that potential into reality.”

“I want to see a community where both residents and visitors feel welcomed, and the development will bring more life to our downtown,” Williams added.