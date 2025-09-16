Miami’s Freedom Tower marks its centennial with re-opening

As Miami’s Freedom Tower marks its centennial, hundreds gathered Tuesday to celebrate the re-opening of the iconic landmark.

The tower boasts an eclectic history — having once housed Miami’s first newspaper and, later, a refugee processing hub that served hundreds of thousands of migrants. One of them was Miami Dade College history professor Jorge Malagon.

”It was just a tsunami of emotions. The tears flowed. I was back to being that lost 5-year-old little boy who didn't speak the language,” Malagon said.

Diego Perdomo / WLRN Miami-Dade College President Madeline Pumariega cuts the ribbon as the Miami Freedom Tower re-opens after a $25 million restoration on Sept. 16, 2025.

The Freedom Tower reopened with four new exhibits following a $25 million restoration.

In her exhibit, documentary photographer Clara Toro shared over 400 black and white portraits representing the new identities forged in Miami.

“To see everybody here celebrating with me, these amazing stories of immigration and resilience and willingness to move on in life, it is a perfect day for me,” she said.

The Miami Freedom Tower is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

