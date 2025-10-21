Riviera Beach Council wants to hear pitches on rebuilding the city

Riviera Beach City Council members decided Wednesday that they needed to hear from both closely ranked finalists before choosing a private partner to help rebuild their city.

“ This particular project is the largest development activity that the city will do for the next 100 years,” City Manager Jonathan Evans said, a sentiment echoed by council members.

A selection committee had recommended Riviera Beach work with Sonnenblick Development on the city’s ambitious plan to build a new city hall, create an athletic center and construct housing on 80 acres of public property along Blue Heron Boulevard.

The Los Angeles-based developer edged out a competing proposal from Forest Development when the committee evaluated them last month.

Sonnenblick Development Riviera Beach LLC Manager Bob Sonnenblick watched from the front row as the mayor and council debated whether to accept the committee’s recommendation.

The developers were not invited to speak during the meeting.=

Sonnenblick shook his head as the council bypassed the committee, with Mayor Douglas Lawson urging delay and Council Member Glen Spiritis urging them to vote.

Members voted 4-0, with Council Member Bruce Guyton absent, to hear presentations from the two developers next month before deciding whether to negotiate with one or both of them.=

“They just essentially decided they are going to ignore their own process,” Sonnenblick told Stet News after the meeting. He said his team will discuss whether they will continue to pursue the deal. “I’m not sure we will proceed,” he added.

The company is an established developer of government office buildings and waterfront hotels. The Sonnenblick family is credited with developing more than $1 billion in South Florida real estate transactions.

The City Council will meet Nov. 17 to hear from Forest and Sonnenblick — if the developer decides to continue.

This story was originally published by Stet News Palm Beach, a WLRN News partner.

