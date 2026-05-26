West Palm Beach to vote on land transfer that could shape future of historic Black neighborhood

West Palm Beach commissioners are getting ready to vote today on a land transfer that could shape the future of Coleman Park, the city's historic Black neighborhood.

If approved, the land would go to Palm Beach Venture Philanthropy, a division of the nonprofit Quantum Foundation.

The public-private partnership is aimed at preserving the area’s character amid rapid development in the city.

It includes rebuilding four properties along Tamarind Avenue — three housing projects with affordable and workforce homes people can buy, plus one mixed-use rental building.

The nonprofit said they’ve already invested nearly $9 million in Coleman Park projects, such as affordable housing, health and building preservation efforts.

That includes a $500,000 contribution to support the planned African-American Museum and Research Library at the former Roosevelt High School site in Coleman Park.

Future plans for Coleman Park, if the current land transfer proposal is approved, will include a fresh market offering much-needed healthy food options, a shared office space, a cultural yard and a community gathering space anchored by the Taylor Moxey Library, a literacy project that uses repurposed shipping containers as library spaces for children and families.

READ MORE: $500,000 grant boosts Black history museum project, revitalization in West Palm Beach community