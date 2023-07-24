What to know about the school sales tax holiday, supply giveaways and drives in South Florida

Florida families can save on school supplies this year through the sales tax holiday. Starting on Monday, July 24, through Sunday, Aug. 6, certain items are tax exempt.

A second back-to-school sales tax holiday will also take place on Jan. 1, 2024 through Jan. 14, 2023.

During the sales tax holiday period, tax is not due on the retail sale of the following items:

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item.

Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item.

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less.

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to:

Any item of clothing with a sales price of more than $100.

Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50.

Books that are not otherwise exempt.

Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500.

Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes.

Rentals of any eligible item.

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items.

Sales of any eligible items within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

For more information and a list of qualifying items, please review the Department of Revenue's 2023 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Tax Information Publication (TIP) as well as their Frequently Asked Questions for consumers and businesses.

Below, WLRN has compiled a list of organizations collecting items for school supply drives and places hosting giveaways.

School supply giveaways

Miami-Dade Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins will host a back to school event. WHEN: Tuesday, July 25, beginning at 10 a.m.

WHERE: South Dade Park, 28151 SW 164th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33033.

Miami-Dade School Board Member Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall will distribute free bookbags, free food and gift cards.

WHEN: July 26, 2023, beginning at 9 a.m. till supplies last

WHERE: Charles Hadley Park, 1350 NW 50th Street, Miami, FL 33142

Miami-Dade County School Board Chair Mari Tere Rojas and Miami Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins (District 5), along with community leaders and local community partners, invite students and families to receive backpacks and supplies for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Silver Bluff Elementary School, 2609 SW 25th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33133

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board Member Mary Blanco is holding a Back to School Bookbag and Supplies Drive. Blanco and local community partners invite District 7 students and families to collect a free bookbag filled with necessary supplies for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Bookbags are available until supplies last and one bookbag is permitted per child. Children must be present with an adult.

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., while supplies last

WHERE: William Lehman Elementary, 10990 SW 113 Place, Miami, FL 33176

The Children’s Trust Family Expo. Free backpacks and school supplies will be available. Ride-share vouchers are available to families near Kendall, Overtown and Miami Gardens. For more information, you can visit The Children’s Trust website here.

Central Family Expo

Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Booker T. Washington Senior High School

1200 NW 6th Ave, Miami, FL 33136

South Family Expo

Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Miami Dade College, Kendall Campus

11011 SW 104th St, Miami, FL 33176

North Family Expo

Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Florida Memorial University

15800 NW 42nd Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33054

School supply drives

Unity Church of Delray Beach is collecting backpacks and school supplies for local children in need. Items may be brought in for donation on Sundays between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. through Aug. 3. They are to be placed in the baskets in the bookstore lobby at the south entrance to the church. Or come to the church office on the west side of the building during business hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, except 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., when the office is closed.

The church is located at 101 NW 22nd Street at Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach.

For more info, please call the church office at 561-276-5796. Or email unitychurch@unityschool.com.

Broward Education Foundation is holding its annual School Supply Drive, looking for items or monetary donations to help under-resourced children in Title I schools in Broward County. Donors can either drop off items at the Foundation's School Supply Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., located at 2300 West Copans Road, Bay #5, Pompano Beach, FL 33069, or can arrange for them to be picked up.

Those interested in hosting a supply drive for the campaign can call the center at 754-321-9020 or email mari-lee.baxter@browardschools.com.

The Kristi House Back to School Drive accepts monetary donations, gift cards and new school supplies for all ages. Drop off supplies and gift cards Monday to Friday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., at 1265 NW 12th Avenue, Miami, FL 33136.

For more details, including how to host a drive, go to their website.

