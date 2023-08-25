Florida might allow students to use classics test for college admissions

The Florida Board of Education will vote Wednesday whether to allow a new admissions test for college in the state.

If approved, the Classic Learning Test could be used as a college admissions exam for Florida universities, along with more commonly known tests like the SAT and ACT.

The test assesses verbal reasoning, grammar, writing, and quantitative reasoning using passages drawn from the Western canon. Think Aristotle and Jane Austen. Read a full list of authors here.

Florida would be the first state in the U.S. to allow students to use the test as part of their college application.

Over 250 colleges and universities already use the test in their admissions and financial aid decisions. The majority are private, Christian schools like Hillsdale College.

The announcement comes during an ongoing battle between the College Board and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over what can be taught in the state.

The College Board not only developed the more commonly used SAT, but AP classes like AP African American History and AP Psychology that have come under fire in Florida.

AP Psychology was temporarily banned in the state, AP African American History is still banned.

Students in Florida can already use the test to qualify for the Bright Futures Scholarship, which provides tuition scholarships to graduating seniors in the state to attend in-state universities.

Check out a sample CLT test here.

