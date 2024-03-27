Student loans: If yours were forgiven, how would that change your life?

More than 43 million Americans are working to repay $1.6 trillion worth of federal student loans, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Education. For many, these loans can be a serious financial burden.

The Biden administration is attempting to ease that burden by passing multiple student loan forgiveness measures, with the latest erasing nearly $6 billion in student debt for about 80,000 public service workers.

Since the Supreme Court struck down its $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of borrowers in 2023, the Biden administration has announced several plans to relieve student loan debt for borrowers on a smaller scale. According to the White House, over $138 million in student debt has been forgiven for almost 3.9 million borrowers.

WLRN News intern Rafael Hernandez wants to hear how these new measures are affecting people in South Florida.

Are you currently repaying your student loans? Are you in line to benefit from these programs? We want to hear how student loans have affected your life — and what impact it would have if they were forgiven. If you are not set to benefit from these programs, we want to hear from you, too.

Share your story in the Google form below. We may contact you for an interview.