Florida Atlantic revs up its reputation with R1 status

Florida Atlantic University’s biggest selling point has always been its prime location, just 1.8 miles from the beach, although its academics and athletics have been on the rise for several years. Now, with its newly earned Research 1 (R1) status, the university is making waves in the world of top-tier research.

R1 status is a designation given by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education to universities with the highest level of research activity.

“As you’ll see in the signage around our campuses and in the community, achieving R1 status is a Big Deal,” FAU President Stacy Volnik said in a Feb. 15 message to the community. “It is more than just a title — it serves as a powerful catalyst for transformation, opening doors to major donors, research grants and partnerships that will elevate our institution’s capabilities and reach. It also will attract world-class faculty and top-tier students eager to be part of our elite academic community, further enhancing Florida Atlantic’s national prestige.”

Florida Atlantic is one of 187 universities nationwide to achieve this elite level, requiring institutions to spend at least $50 million annually on research and award a minimum of 70 research doctorates yearly.

Dr. Carol Mills, the Associate Dean of Faculty Success in the College of Arts and Letters, notes that this recognition places FAU among a select group of institutions known for their groundbreaking research. As an R1 institution, FAU is now building a more substantial reputation in the academic world.

“Historically, R1 universities have tended to be some of the best universities in the country for producing new, exciting, innovative research that really shapes and changes people's lives,” said Mills.

Achieving R1 status is a significant milestone, and according to Dr. Gregg Fields, Vice President of Research at FAU, the new designation doesn’t come with automatic funding but makes it easier for the university to secure more funding and very soon.

“There's a prestige component to it,” said Fields, referring to its impact on accessibility. “You now become more attractive to researchers who have funding to boost your institution.”

This research encompasses much more than just the sciences, extending into various disciplines across the university.

“When you hear research, you kind of just think about the lab and science majors, and I didn’t realize that finance majors could do research and marketing majors could do research,” said Anjali Kamath, a graduate student studying healthcare administration. She added that the research she’s currently involved in didn’t even exist when she first arrived at FAU as an undergraduate.

FAU's R1 status opens up opportunities for students and faculty in a wide range of fields to engage in research that has the potential to drive innovation in all sectors.

At this new level, there will be a growing demand for expansion across all areas of the university. This includes more faculty and students, as well as enhanced infrastructure to support the anticipated increase in research activity, campus engagement and student life.

“We’re going to grow as a university,” said Fields. “If the plan was just to stay the same student population, that would present more of a challenge, but the idea is to grow the institute.”

The number of applications to the university is expected to increase due to the new designation, but the numbers have already been impressive. According to Dr. James Capp, Associate Vice President for Strategic Planning and Student Success, FAU received 53,000 first-year applications this year.

“From my perspective, it's all a piece of the puzzle, and the bigger picture is, this is a university on the rise,” said Capp.

With so many wanting to join the university and a prestigious new title, there is no doubt that the momentum is building. However, this impressive new status is just one of the many factors driving the university's continued success.

“We really want to not just be a top tier R1 research university,” said Capp. “We want to be a top-tier research university that serves its community and ensures that students, regardless of where they're coming from, they’re going to be successful.”

This story was produced by MediaLab@FAU, a project of Florida Atlantic University School of Communication and Multimedia Studies, as part of a content sharing partnership with the WLRN newsroom. The reporter can be reached here.