DeSantis pick named Commissioner of Education — again

Governor Ron DeSantis has advanced his vision for a more conservative education system in Florida: His recommendation for Anastasios "Stasi" Kamoutsas to be Commissioner of Education was unanimously approved Wednesday by the state Board of Education.

Kamoutsas, who would be leaving his role as the governor's deputy chief of staff, is DeSantis' third consecutive pick for commissioner. He's set to succeed Manny Diaz, Jr. following his appointment to be Interim President of the University of West Florida.

"You have my full commitment that our students will receive an education, not indoctrination, that our parents will have a voice in their children's classrooms and our teachers will be supported," Kamoutsas told the board at Miami-Dade College’s Wolfson Campus on Wednesday.

Local education leaders and elected officials strongly backed Kamoutsas at the meeting. Comments from some, including Miami-Dade County Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez from District 11, had a religious overtone.

Gonzalez said Kamoutsas had "incredibly difficult shoes to fill," comparing Diaz's work as commissioner to Moses. "You see, Moses led the Israelites out of slavery, but right when they were about to get to the promised land, Moses had to step down," he told the meeting.

" I could think of nobody better to fill those shoes, nobody better to lead Florida to the Promised Land, than my good friend Stasi right here," Gonzalez added.

Florida International University president Jeanette Nuñez — who was tapped by DeSantis to lead the university — also cast her support for Kamoutsas, saying he's the right person in "making sure we eliminate [diversity, equity and inclusion]."

Other local supporters included Miami-Dade school board Vice Chair Monica Colucci and Torey Alston, president of Broward College and former Broward school board member appointed by DeSantis.

When it came time for questions from the board, Chair Ben Gibson inquired about his approach to school choice, university outreach to other institutions and “cultivating a culture of urgency." Other members took the opportunity to express their enthusiasm for Kamoutsas' appointment.

Kamoutsas served as general counsel and chief of staff at the Florida Department of Education before becoming deputy chief of staff to DeSantis. In the governor’s office, Kamoutsas helped champion and carry out a massive expansion of school-choice programs.

“Stasi Kamoutsas has delivered on important issues like parental rights, school choice, and fighting back against radical ideologies in education,” DeSantis said in a release. “I am confident that he will continue to serve our state well as the next Commissioner of Education, and I thank Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. for his dedicated and productive service.”

Kamoutsas is a product of Miami-Dade County Public Schools. He graduated from Florida International University and has a law degree from Regent University School of Law.

Kamoutsas’ appointment depends on Diaz being approved as interim president by state university system’s Board of Governors.