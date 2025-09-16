Congresswoman Frederica Wilson joins lawmakers urging Trump administration protect English learners

Dozens of members of Congress are urging the Trump administration to protect about 5 million English language learners across the country.

In a Sept. 11 letter, the lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Miami Gardens, want the U.S. Department of Education and U.S. Justice Department to fully fund and staff the Office of English Language Acquisition and the Office of Civil Rights.

Wilson and her fellow lawmakers face a difficult time convincing President Donald Trump and his administration to change course.

Earlier this year, Trump declared English the official language of the United States. And administration officials have all but eliminated the Office English Language Acquisition, part of the U.S. Education Department — a federal agency also being dismantled.

READ MORE: Trump signs executive order making English the official language of the U.S.

Wilson, in a statement Monday, said the Education and Justice departments recently rescinded 2015 federal guidance that clarified states’ obligations to English Learner students.

The rollback, say the lawmakers, threatens to weaken enforcement of existing laws, strip protections for nearly 5 million students nationwide, and limit the ability of parents with limited English proficiency to make informed decisions about their children’s education.

“I represent an immigrant-rich community. In South Florida — and across the nation —many of our children in schools are English learners simply trying to build their futures," Wilson said.

“Ripping away resources and guidance for English learners is a cruel and foolish decision," said Wilson, who is a former principal and Miami-Dade School Board member.

"Stripping away these English learning resources undermines the rights of millions of children, weakens our ability to help them become the English speakers the President claims to want, and betrays this nation’s commitment to immigrants," she added. "This decision must be reversed immediately. ”

Read the lawmakers' letter here.