Monroe teachers union, district raise starting teacher salary in tentative contract agreement

After seven bargaining sessions, the United Teachers of Monroe and the school district reached a tentative contract agreement, increasing the salary for teachers beginning their careers.

The starting teacher salary in the pending contract is $62,700. In Florida, the average starting salary for teachers is $48,639, according to the National Education Association, about $2,000 more than the national average.

Diana Walker, President of United Teachers of Monroe, said in a press release Monday that the union is pleased with the agreement.

"Despite the delay due to state budget approval and the uncertainty in public education funding in Florida, both parties were able to come to agreement on a fair compensation and benefits package," Walker said in the statement.

"Our educators and support personnel are the backbone of our public schools, and UTM will continue to strive for what is best for them and their families.”

Harry Russell, lead negotiator for the district and executive director of personnel support and instructional leadership, emphasized the importance of the agreement: “It is essential that MCSD continues to offer competitive salaries in order to attract and retain the best and brightest educators who drive the excellence our community expects.”

Superintendent Ed Tierney congratulated the union and district bargaining teams on reaching a tentative agreement. "The district deeply values our employees and remains profoundly grateful for their dedication and tireless efforts in support of student success," he said.

The agreements will be presented to United Teachers of Monroe for ratification in the coming weeks. The school board will vote on the agreements on Oct. 7 and — if approved — they will be retroactively effective from July 1, 2025.