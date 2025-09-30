Enrollment open for Miami-Dade schools magnet and VPK programs

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has officially opened the application window for its nationally recognized Magnet and Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) programs for the 2026-2027 school year, the district announced today.

Parents can begin applying starting Wednesday with the application period running through Jan. 15, 2026. Applications are accepted exclusively through the M-DCPS Parent Portal at dadeschools.net, where parents can log in using an Apple or Google ID and click the "Admissions Application" tile to begin.

“This is your chance to discover a world of possibilities for your child,” the district said in the announcement. “M-DCPS is redefining what’s possible in public education with an expanded array of themes, cutting-edge programs, and opportunities from aerospace to artificial intelligence.”

With 121 schools and more than 350 programs ranging from Pre-K to 12th grade, M-DCPS Magnet programs are designed to meet a wide array of student interests. The district currently offers over 11 engaging themes, including:



Arts & Multimedia

Business & Finance

Early Childhood & Education

Fine Arts

Health Sciences

Information Technology & Digital Design

International & Advanced Studies

On-Demand Learning

Public Service

STEM

Trade & Industry

M-DCPS also invites families to explore its Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) programs, which include Reggio Emilia-inspired and Montessori-inspired options for 4-year-olds. These programs are also accessible through the Parent Portal.

“The Magnet and VPK applications join our year-round M-DCPS Choice application, ensuring families have multiple pathways to explore specialized programs,” the district stated.

To explore program themes and offerings, families are encouraged to visit miamimagnets.org.

For updates and announcements, parents can also download the Dadeschools Mobile App and follow the district on social media.

