Raises, one-time bonuses approved for Palm Beach County administrators

The Palm Beach County School Board approved raises and a one-time bonus for the superintendent, principals, assistant principals and non-unionized district staff.

Principals and assistant principals will see raises as high as 1.8% and a 1.5% bonus.

Superintendent Mike Burke and non-unionized district employees will get a 1.5% raise and a one-time bonus of also 1.5%.

The Classroom Teachers Association of Palm Beach rejected the district's offer, saying teachers need to be better compensated. The union was seeking a raise of 5% for its members.

The CTA declared an impasse in its negotiations with the district last week. A special magistrate is expected to make a recommendation to settle the dispute.

" The district can and needs to do better, even in this tough time for them," CTA President Gordan Longhofer told WLRN recently. The stance the union has taken is to show the funding for public schools "has to be sufficient to retain the great teachers that we have."

Palm Beach is the third most costly county in the state in to operate public schools, according to the Florida Price Level Index, which analyses the relative cost of personnel among Florida's 67 school districts. Palm Beach is also the nation's 10th largest school district.

