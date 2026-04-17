Florida public colleges follow universities in scrapping sociology from core curriculum

Florida’s Board of Education scrapped on Friday the Introduction to Sociology course from being offered in the core course of public colleges.

That was already in effect at Florida universities, which operates under a different system.

It’s the latest move in a war the state has been waging for years against sociology. Earlier this year, the state controversially required professors to start using a new textbook that was in large part edited by state officials and omits chapters such as those on race and ethnicity, and gender, sex and sexuality.

“For years, we have watched Sociology drift further away from its academic purpose, moving from objective instruction toward the promotion of ideological viewpoints at the expense of true critical thinking,” said Florida Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas in a statement.

READ MORE: Florida removes Sociology from 'core curriculum' as faculty cry foul

“General education courses must be grounded in rigorous scholarship and the accurate teaching of history. They cannot be mired in ideology or used as vehicles for indoctrination,” said Ryan Petty, Chair of the State Board of Education, in a statement. “Today’s action draws a firm line, we will ensure every general education course meets the standards set forth in law without exception.”

The moves against sociology is the latest in a string of actions taken by the state against the discipline. A law passed by the state legislature in 2023 banned the teaching of what it called “unproven, speculative or exploratory” concepts, listing systemic inequality and various teachings on gender and race.

In 2024 the state eliminated sociology as a core course offered to all higher education students. This was followed by the creation of the new textbook, after state officials declared that every existing textbook violated state law.

When scrapping sociology from Florida universities in March, Ray Rodrigues, the chancellor of the State University System, said sociology "as a discipline is now social and political advocacy dressed in the regalia of the academy."

Commissioner Kamoutsas said the state was left with no choice but to scrap the course.

“We made repeated efforts to steer Sociology back on course, but it remains a sinking ship. Florida will not lower its expectations for general education," he said in his statement.

As WLRN has previously reported, sociology professors at Florida International University in Miami have sounded the alarm about the new textbook and accompanying curriculum, saying they violate principles of academic freedom. The new textbook and curriculum are forcing professors to censor themselves, since they cannot cover ideas that are broadly considered “core concepts” of sociology, they argued.