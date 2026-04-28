Florida average teacher pay remains at bottom of national data, union says

Florida teachers’ average starting salary increased between 2025 and 2026, although not enough to improve Florida’s nationwide standing, according to data from the National Education Association.

The national union’s annual rankings for teacher pay put Florida’s average starting salary of $49,435 at 19th in the nation. It’s overall average teacher salary of $56,663 ranks 50th among the 50 states and Washington, D.C.

“In the past five years, my daughter has had her full roster of teachers for an entire school year only once,” Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar said in a news release. “… These incidents are a disruption to her learning and, unfortunately, they’ve become the norm for far too many students across Florida.”

Average teacher pay rose by 3.3% between the 2024-2025 school year and the 2025-2026 school year, according to NEA data.

Mississippi was the only state with a worse average teacher salary in the most recent NEA report.

“When public dollars are diverted away from public schools, and teachers can’t afford to stay in the profession, it’s students who lose,” Spar said. “Public schools have been forced to cut essential services, lay off teachers and staff, and increase class sizes, all of which put students last.”

The NEA report also shows that Florida experienced among the biggest drops in public school enrollment between 2024 and 2025, more than doubling the national decrease in enrollment rate.

The FEA said the Legislature’s failure to pass a budget before the regular legislative session last year and this is “adding to the financial instability facing our schools and the teacher and staff layoffs seen across the state.”

2023: Florida ranked #16 for average starting salary and #48 for average salary.

2024: Florida ranked #16 for starting salary and #50 for average salary.

2025: Florida ranked #17 for average starting salary and #50 for average salary.

California has the highest average teacher salary, $103,552. New York is second and Washington state is third.

In his budget recommendation released in December, Gov. Ron DeSantis asked for $1.56 billion targeted for teacher pay raises, nearly 15% more toward increases than last year. The governor emphasized that the stand-alone item for teacher pay can ensure that money appropriated from Tallahassee goes to the classroom and benefits students.

The House and Senate initial budget proposals include similar dollar amounts, although lawmakers have not approved spending for the fiscal year beginning this summer.

The Florida Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment on NEA data Monday.

In the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the state budget included about $1.25 billion in salary increases.

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