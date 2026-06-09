Steve Gallon III leaves Miami-Dade school board to run for county commission seat

Miami-Dade County School Board member Steve Gallon III resigned from the seat Tuesday as he prepares to serve as a county commissioner starting next year.

He won the District 1 county commission seat after no other candidates filed to run before Tuesday's noon deadline to qualify. Miami Gardens Councilwoman Linda Julien dropped out of the race less than a week after declaring she was running for the county commission seat.

Gallon was first elected to the School Board in 2016 to represent District 1, which includes Miami Gardens and parts of Opa-Locka.

Gallon was among five candidates who were officially elected or reelected because no challengers filed to unseat them.

The county commission seat was vacated after Oliver Gilbert III announced his resignation to run for Congress in CD-24 to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson.

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"Serving as District 1's School Board Member has been one of the greatest honors of my life — educating and serving children and the community has been my life," said Gallon in a statement. "While my service on the School Board is coming to an end, my commitment to the people of District 1 remains unchanged."

Gallon's career in education includes being a teacher, assistant principal, principal, district administrator and superintendent of schools in New Jersey — a role he parted with in scandal.

"As I prepare to assume office as County Commissioner in January 2027 and build upon the work of Commissioner Oliver Gilbert, I remain focused on improving the quality of life for residents through affordable housing, public safety, economic opportunity, youth development, neighborhood revitalization, and community investment," Gallon said.

He is expected to begin his new role as county commissioner in January 2027.

