Miami-Dade school board moves to support Venezuela students affected by earthquakes

The Miami-Dade County school board voted to send humanitarian aid to Venezuela following last month's devastating back-to-back earthquakes.

More than 5,000 people died in the worst natural disaster in 100 years to strike the South America country, according to the Venezuela government, although global humanitarian groups say the toll is likely much higher. Thousands of others are displaced in La Guaira — an area where scores of buildings collapsed — and now live in tents nearby, relying on support from abroad.

" It is the scope of disaster that truly touches your heart and tells you action is needed," said board chair Mari Tere Rojas at Wednesday's meeting. "The impact on children, especially on children, has been particularly profound as many have lost access to safe learning environments and the stability that our schools provide during the time of crisis."

The board didn't allocate a specific amount or materials as part of the relief. Rather, members voted to provide support “as needed and as deemed appropriate,” according to the agenda item.

The board also requested the Florida Commissioner of Education look into whether the State can provide additional educational support.

READ MORE: From Surfside to South America: Miami-Dade’s elite search and rescue team deployed to Venezuela

Miami-Dade County is home to the largest Venezuelan community in the U.S.

Board member Danny Espino represents the school district that includes Doral, the city with the most Venezuelan-Americans in the state.

"This earthquake has been felt in Miami perhaps not literally, but certainly figuratively," Espino said, "because of the number of families that have family members still in Venezuela, in Caracas."

Doral's Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) is working in partnership with We Love Foundation to send donations.

“We call to all the Venezuelan and Latino people here in Miami to put a hand to your heart and think of our Venezuelan brothers and sisters, because they really need us," said Francine De La Rosa, executive board member for GEM.

GEM is collecting and assessing food, water, hygiene supplies, medical necessities and other emergency relief items to send to Venezuela as soon as possible. The organization is also working in partnership with Venezuelan aid groups like Caritas Venezuela and local Jewish community groups to set up centers in Caracas where people can receive the aid collected.

