Linda Julien launches campaign for Miami-Dade Commission seat as Oliver Gilbert eyes Congress run

Miami Gardens Councilwoman Linda Julien declared she's running for Miami-Dade County Commission District 1 after Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert announced he was stepping down.

In her announcement, Julien suggested Gilbert would join an expected crowded field of candidates to run for the 24th congressional district held by Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson. She said Friday she was not going to run for re-election.

"Commissioner Oliver Gilbert has been a towering advocate for the people of Miami Gardens and District 1 — from his years as our Mayor to his leadership on the County Commission," Julien said. "His decision to take that fight to Congress is a testament to how much he has accomplished here and how much more he believes he can do for our community at the federal level."

Gilbert has not officially announced he's running for Wilson's seat.

Julien said "District 1 needs experienced, community-rooted leadership" and that she has "worked to expand affordable housing, strengthen public safety, and create economic opportunity for every resident in our community."

"I am ready to bring that same commitment and proven leadership to County Hall," she said.

READ MORE: U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson announces she won't seek reelection to her seat in Congress

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