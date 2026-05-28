Preeminent Florida research universities go without extra state funding from Legislature

Top-performing state research universities used to be rewarded by the Legislature for its merits. This year, however, state lawmakers aren’t giving a single dollar for preeminent funding.

That’ll affect the University of Florida, Florida State University, the University of South Florida and Florida International University — the institutions that qualify for preeminent status.

Last year, the elite research universities received $40 million, an amount the Senate wanted to allocate again this budget session. But the House of Representatives didn’t budge, Florida Politics reported.

Two years ago, the group of schools shared $100 million that could be used for hiring faculty or building student initiatives.

Preeminent status is awarded to universities that meet 12 of 13 requirements on students’ average GPA and SAT scores, the school’s endowment size, how many patents faculty have been awarded and graduation rates or freshmen retention rates.

Florida lawmakers could vote Friday on an approximately $114.5 billion budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

Last year, lawmakers passed a $115.1 billion budget which fell to $114.8 billion after DeSantis wielded his veto pen before signing it into law.

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