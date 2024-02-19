The Seaquarium's uncertain fate in the face of decertification, animal care issues and back rent

The Miami Seaquarium has been an attraction in the city for almost 70 years. Episodes of the TV show Flipper were filmed there, while iconic animal stars like Lolita the orca, or killer whale, have called it home.

Lolita died last year and her departure seems to have signaled the demise of the Seaquarium itself. In recent months the 38-acre marine park on Virginia Key in Key Biscayne has come under intense scrutiny for substandard animal care and a lack of certification.

While Miami-Dade County has owned the property that the Miami Seaquarium sits on since 1954, several companies have held the lease to run the aquatic theme park over the decades.

Under the previous management, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) found that staff were feeding animals spoiled food, ignoring veterinary advice and letting dolphins swim in algae-infested pools.

Pedro Portal / The Miami Herald Aerial view of the Miami Seaquarium, including the tank (center) where Lolita, the orca lived in captivity for five decades till her death on Aug. 18, 2023.

A switch to The Dolphin Company in 2022, approved by the county, was celebrated by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that the transfer was the beginning of “a bright new chapter in the Seaquarium’s history.”

“This transition to brand-new ownership by an organization experienced in the management of marine facilities worldwide represents a critical and long-overdue opportunity for greater accountability, oversight, and scrutiny of the Seaquarium,” said the Mayor.

But in January the USDA released a new report that identified animal abuse involving a sea lion, penguins, flamingos and a dolphin. And this month, the county notified the Seaquarium that because of these issues, it is likely in violation of its lease.

Speaking on the latest episode of The South Florida Roundup, the Key Biscayne Independent’s executive editor John Pacenti noted that the Seaquarium has only one remaining certification on its website — and that he believes the writing is on the wall.

The county sent notice to Seaquarium that it owed nearly $88,000 in back rent after missing its December payment, the newspaper reported in January.

Wilfredo Lee / AP Laurie Rudock lays flowers at a makeshift memorial after the recent death of a captive orca, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, outside the Miami Seaquarium in Key Biscayne, Fla.

“I believe [Mayor Levine Cava] is dedicated to ending the relationship with the Seaquarium’s current owner,” said Pacenti. “[Not only are they] in violation of the lease because of animal care. There's the certification issue. It's the rent issue. It's the building codes issue. And I think that she feels betrayed.”

The Miami Seaquarium has been one of Miami’s most important tourist attractions, a source of identity and pride for what is a maritime and seaside community.

One of the Mayor's priorities throughout the process of transferring the Seaquarium lease to the Dolphin Company was to focus on the health and welfare of all the animals and the company's commitment to physical and operational improvements.

"I can't speak for the mayor, but she put faith in the Dolphin Company [when the County issued them this lease] that they would not only renovate it but also upgrade the facility and make it into a world-class experience and it has not happened," said Pacenti.

Taking a look at the bigger picture, Pacenti says that the possible loss of the Seaquarium might just be an effect of the city’s evolution.

"I see the Seaquarium sitting empty for several years, I'm afraid," he said. "People evolve. Communities evolve ... You know, that would be a knock on Miami," added Pacenti

As for the possible future of the very valuable land where the Seaquarium sits, Pacenti says Key Biscayne residents are watching closely and are adamantly opposed to development in the area.

“They just don't want to see any development there. So I guess we would have to think that they would want a park and playing fields, which is badly needed,” he said.

You can listen to the full conversation above or wherever you get your podcasts by searching: The South Florida Roundup.

