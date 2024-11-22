WLRN Presents: Bright Lit Place as part of UM Rosenstiel School conference series

WLRN Environment Editor Jenny Staletovich brought her podcast 'Bright Lit Place' to life for two panel discussions with experts at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School and its signature Climate Café series.

If you missed the October event, you can listen to the full discussions below:

Bright Lit Place at UM Part I An overview of how the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, the largest water restoration project in US history began. Listen • 1:29:18

Featured panelists from the event

Thomas Van Lent, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Friends of the Everglades

Curtis Osceola, Chief of Staff, Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida

Bright Lit Place at UM Part II Thirty years later from the planning and approval by congress to proceed, this session will explore where we are today, how we got here, and breakdown what was promised and is still being delivered. How has climate change and sea level rise impacted the plan’s timeline and factored into the overall goal for sustainable restoration of the Everglades and South Florida? Listen • 1:30:36

Featured panelists rom the Nov. 13, 2024 event

Ben Kirtman, Ph.D., Department of Atmospheric Sciences William R Middelthon III, Chair of Earth Sciences. Director Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Studies, University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science

Colonel Terrence "Rock" Salt, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Ret.)

Evelyn Gaiser, Ph.D., Endowed George Barley Eminent Scholars Chair; Distinguished University Professor Biological Sciences; Institute of Environment; FCE-LTER, Florida International University

Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor of Miami-Dade County.

The WLRN podcast, Bright Lit Place, is part of the Pulitzer Center’s nationwide Connected Coastlines reporting initiative.