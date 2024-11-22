WLRN Presents: Bright Lit Place as part of UM Rosenstiel School conference series
WLRN Environment Editor Jenny Staletovich brought her podcast 'Bright Lit Place' to life for two panel discussions with experts at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School and its signature Climate Café series.
If you missed the October event, you can listen to the full discussions below:
Featured panelists from the event
Thomas Van Lent, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Friends of the Everglades
Curtis Osceola, Chief of Staff, Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida
Featured panelists rom the Nov. 13, 2024 event
Ben Kirtman, Ph.D., Department of Atmospheric Sciences William R Middelthon III, Chair of Earth Sciences. Director Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Studies, University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science
Colonel Terrence "Rock" Salt, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Ret.)
Evelyn Gaiser, Ph.D., Endowed George Barley Eminent Scholars Chair; Distinguished University Professor Biological Sciences; Institute of Environment; FCE-LTER, Florida International University
Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor of Miami-Dade County.
Listen to more: Bright Lit Place Podcast
The WLRN podcast, Bright Lit Place, is part of the Pulitzer Center’s nationwide Connected Coastlines reporting initiative.