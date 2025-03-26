UM study finds recipe for restoration of elkhorn coral colonies

Elkhorn grown in the lab is considered a diva among scientists trying to save coral reefs, particularly sensitive and thus hard to get to thrive when replanted in the real ocean.

Researchers at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School — as well as UM’s NOAA Cooperative Institute — say studies show to help those elkhorn to survive, researchers need to place them in shallow ocean locations with fast currents.

It’s valuable new guidance for coral restoration efforts. Elkhorn coral colonies are a key reef-building species throughout Florida and the Caribbean., providing a crucial role in providing structural support to reefs and habitat.

The Florida Coral Reef lost 75% of its restored elkhorn coral populations during the Florida marine heat wave in the summer of 2023, according to a NOAA assessment published in 2024.

Other key findings include that certain bacteria are correlated with coral survivorship. They also discovered that elevated levels of nitrate, nitrite, and temperature, particularly during summer months, negatively affect elkhorn at the microbial level by potentially contributing to the decline of that core bacteria.

“Understanding how coral genetics and the surrounding environment affect restoration success can help guide conservation efforts worldwide,” said Stephanie Rosales, the lead author of the study and an associate scientist at the Rosenstiel School’s Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Studies.

The study, “Reef site and habitat influence effectiveness of Acropora palmata restoration and its microbiome in the Florida Keys” was published on November 11, 2024, in the journal Nature Earth & Environment

“Local governments, environmental groups, and coastal managers can apply this knowledge to make better decisions about where to focus restoration projects and how to care for existing coral populations, ultimately helping with fisheries and coastline protections,” Rosales said.