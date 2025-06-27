Governor DeSantis signs "Kill the Drill Bill" into law while advocates applaud

Despite overwhelming support in the Florida Legislature during this year's session, there had been fears Governor DeSantis might veto a bill banning fossil fuel drilling in sensitive wetland areas, such as the Apalachicola River basin. But DeSantis put those fears to rest Tuesday (June 26) by signing the so-called "Kill the Drill Bill" into law.

Gil Damon, founder of the Downriver Project environmental advocacy non-profit, had this reaction:

"We're thrilled that our leadership understood the problem and the significance of Apalachicola Bay and we couldn't be prouder to be part of this community."

Damon credited the efforts of a wide coalition of supporters who nursed the bill through the legislature and ultimately helped persuade the governor to make it law.

"This is really a testament to what can happen when people come together. We've been working for a year-and-a-half now with hunters, fishermen, oyster farmers, seafood workers, business owners and everybody pulling in the same direction."

Apalachicola Riverkeeper Cameron Baxley released this statement:

"We applaud the governor for doing right by the river and bay and the many people who depend on this valuable resource for their livelihoods. We want to thank Representatives Jason Shoaf and Allison Tant, and Senator Corey Simon, for shepherding the measure through the Legislature. We also want to thank the thousands of people and businesses who have been active on this issue from the very beginning. The Apalachicola River and Bay are worth fighting for and something people of all political persuasions can rally behind."

