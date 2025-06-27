South Miami and Coral Gables replace parking meters with trees

You might have noticed fewer parking meters — and more trees — in some parts of South Florida recently.



In a partnership with PayByPhone — the smartphone mobile parking app that contracts with municipalities — the cities of South Miami and Coral Gables have begun replacing parking meters... with trees.



Sarah Claridge, a communications consultant for PayByPhone, says it is part of a sustainability program where they are working with cities to improve air quality.

Benefits potentially including less gasoline emissions since repair vehicles and cash collectors will no longer need to drive to retrieve parking payments.

Since the spring, South Miami has already removed 39 pay stations and planted 39 trees in city parks. Meanwhile, the agreement in Coral Gables also includes planting one tree for every 10 parking meters removed.

