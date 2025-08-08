Could launching seeds into space breed hardier plants in Florida?

Something important for a Florida facing a hotter future was sent into space this week with NASA astronauts aboard a SpaceX rocket: Seeds.

The hope is that when they return to Earth, they will produce hardier, more resilient plants.

With Florida’s agricultural and wild lands under increasing pressure from climate change, some scientists believe that sending seeds into space potentially could help strengthen them for what’s ahead back on Florida terra firma.

“We know that the plants can adapt, be more resilient and continue producing protein in space,” said Wagner Vendrame, a horticulture professor at the University of Florida. “In translating that back to Earth, our summers are getting very hot or even hotter. If those plants can handle stresses like heat, drought and floods back on Earth, it could be a major accomplishment – and a real benefit for farmers.”

The mission sent “representative crops” from several countries, including Argentina, Nigeria, Brazil, Costa Rica and the U.S., to the International Space Station laboratory. While the seeds won’t experience heat, drought or flooding in space, they will be exposed to zero gravity and cosmic radiation. Scientists hope these conditions could trigger DNA changes that make the plants more resilient back on Earth.

There’s another long-term goal, too: exploring if plant seeds can adapt to microgravity to survive in space for long-term missions to Mars or the moon.

“We’re going to the Moon…to stay! After that, we go to Mars!,” said NASA Administrator Sean Duffy in an Aug. 1 press release.

Among the Florida plants sent were rare native orchid seeds, such as the night-scented orchid, which grows only in hammocks and swamps, and the Jingle Bell orchid, closely related to the ghost orchid. Other Florida species included a strawberry variety and a type of biograss used for cattle feed.

Vendrame, whose research focuses on orchids, said many of Florida’s native species are endangered.

“Whenever there is a flood, drought, or hurricane in the Everglades, a lot of the species fall from the trees and die,” he said. “It will be interesting to see how these native orchids respond.”

This space-growing method has already shown success in China. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency and BBC reporting, seeds of one of China’s most popular wheat varieties sent to space produced an 11% higher yield than standard varieties, with improved drought tolerance and stronger resistance to pests.

Vendrame said he has sent plant cell cultures to space in the past, but this will be the first time sending up Florida seeds.

“This is a new venture,” he said.

Once the seeds return to Earth, scientists will examine their appearance, extract DNA to study genetic changes and test their physiology.

“We can measure seed respiration and compare space-grown seeds to those grown on the ground,” Vendrame said. “It’s really exciting. We’ll have a lot of work to do.”

Ashley Miznazi is a climate change reporter for the Miami Herald funded by the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation and MSC Cruises in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners.

This story was originally published by the Miami Herald and shared in partnership with the Florida Climate Reporting Network, a multi-newsroom initiative founded by the Miami Herald, the Sun-Sentinel, The Palm Beach Post, the Orlando Sentinel, WLRN Public Media and the Tampa Bay Times.