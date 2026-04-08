UF researchers ask South Florida residents to look out for Asian swamp eels

Along with Burmese pythons and green iguanas, there's another invasive animal that South Floridians need to keep an eye out for: Asian swamp eels.

University of Florida researchers are urging residents for help against the spread of the eels. They are native to East and Southeast Asia -- and were first observed in the Florida Everglades in 2007, where scientists have raised concerns about their affect on native wildlife. Evidence suggests the eels are responsible for some declines in crayfish and amphibians.

The eels adapt well to South Florida’s environment: they can breathe air, survive in low-oxygen conditions, and persist through wet and dry seasons by burrowing into mud.

“These fish are difficult to find, and that’s exactly why we need the public’s help,” said Frank J. Mazzotti, a professor of wildlife ecology with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) in Fort Lauderdale. “We can’t be everywhere all the time, but collectively, the public can.”

Anyone who spots an eel-like fish in canals, wetlands or marshy areas is encouraged to take a photo and report it immediately by calling 1-888-IVEGOT1 (483-4681), visiting www.IVEGOT1.org, or using the IVEGOT1 mobile app.