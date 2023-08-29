Some Florida tolls have been lifted to help aid Idalia evacuations

To help speed evacuations ahead of what is expected to be a powerful Hurricane Idalia, the state has lifted tolls in parts of the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he’s directed the Department of Transportation to stop collecting tolls in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Pasco, Pinellas and Sumter counties.

“You don't need to leave the state. You don't need to drive 100 miles to ride out the storm,” DeSantis said during a news conference at the state Emergency Operations Center.

“If you're in those low-lying areas, the reason why they (local officials) are advising you to evacuate is because you're going to be susceptible to storm surge.”

