The 100 deadliest days for teen drivers have begun

As the school year ends and summer vacation begins, the risk of teenage car accidents rises exponentially.

Known as the “100 deadliest days for teen drivers,” the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends sees nearly half of all teen driver-related deaths for the year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"You have young, inexperienced teenage drivers who are now out of school,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “They’re spending more time out on the roads, and oftentimes, are driving with fellow teenagers in the vehicle with them, which is a severe distraction for teenage drivers.”

In 2023, Florida teens were involved in 20,000 crashes during the 100 deadliest days, including 68 fatal accidents.

But, it’s not just teen drivers who are at risk.

“The important thing to realize is the people killed in these crashes are not always the teen driver, but it can be their passengers or anyone else they encounter on the road,” said Jenkins. “The risk is high for everyone."

One risk factor stands out as the most dangerous.

“Cell phone use and infotainment systems, they’re considered the second biggest distraction to teen drivers,” Jenkins said. “The biggest distraction: other teens.”

Jenkins elaborated: when other teens are in the car with a young, inexperienced driver, there’s a higher likelihood of dangerous driving.

Parents of teens play a vital part in teaching young drivers how important safe driving is.

“I think it’s extremely important right now for parents to get involved in their teen’s educational process for driving,” Jenkins said.

"That means not texting and driving, driving impaired, putting on your makeup while you're driving, things like that," he added. "Your teen or your child watches you and they learn from the type of habits that you employ while you're behind the wheel. And chances are, they're going to emulate that whenever they're driving."

By advising teens early, parents and educators can help prevent teen-related car accidents and set positive behavior moving forward.

As for others on the road, the key for safety is to be prepared.

“Be vigilant and stay alert when you’re behind the wheel,” Jenkins said.

