Political committee on abortion initiative raises nearly $1.9 million

A political committee spearheading a new ballot initiative on abortion rights in Florida raised nearly $1.87 million in late April, according to a newly filed finance report.

The Floridians Protecting Freedom committee, which was formed last month, raised $1,876,714 in the final week of April.

The committee this week formally announced a drive to try to pass a proposed constitutional amendment in 2024 to ensure abortion rights.

The announcement came after the Republican-controlled Legislature this spring approved a bill that seeks to prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

To get the measure on the ballot, Floridians Protecting Freedom will need to submit at least 891,523 valid petition signatures to the state by Feb. 1.

The process of collecting and verifying signatures is expensive and time-consuming. Manalapan philanthropist Marsha Laufer contributed $1 million to the committee on April 26, according to the finance report.

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida contributed $500,000, while the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida contributed $275,000.