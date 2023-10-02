Miami Beach commission rivals to speak at candidates forum

Miami Beach commission candidates are scheduled to appear at a citywide forum Tuesday night organized by Miami Beach United, a prominent group of city residents.

The forum begins at 6 p.m. and is being held at the Miami Beach Woman's Club, 2401 Pine Tree Dr., in Miami Beach.

The Miami Beach commission elections are Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The Group IV race features Andres Asion and Tanya Katzoff Bhatt. Asion is a small business owner and entrepreneuer, and lifelong resident, according to his campaign website. Katzoff Bhatt, says her campaign website, is a 20−year Miami Beach resident and has held leadership roles with various organizations, including president of Miami Beach United, which is hosting the candidates forum.

The Group V race features Mitch Novick and David Suarez. Novick is a South Beach hotel owner who lists “Cleaning up the Entertainment District” among his top priorities and has appeared at protests against the demolition of historic buildings in the city. Suarez notes he’s a political outsider and self−funding his campaign, allowing him to “have an unbiased and fresh perspective on how we can improve and upgrade a level of city services we deserve.”

The Group VI race features Joe Magazine and Marcella Novella. Magazine’s website lists four top priorities. They include “reducing short-term rentals and commercial usages in our residential neighborhoods.” Novella, an art advisor and curator, says on her campaign website that she wants to bolster safety and security, reduce traffic, enhance historic preservation, “and bring local small businesses back to Miami Beach.”

Learn more about Miami Beach United by visiting their website: https://miamibeachunited.org/

For more information about the Nov. 7 Miami Beach commission elections and how much candidates have raised for their campaigns, you can visit the city elections website here.