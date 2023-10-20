Trump to hold rally in Hialeah — same night as GOP presidential debate in Miami

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign said Friday the former president will hold a rally in Hialeah on Nov. 8 — the same night his GOP challengers will be on stage in Miami for their third presidential primary debate.

The Hialeah rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park, 4800 Palm Avenue. Attending the rally requires obtaining free tickets from the campaign.

The Republican presidential debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami.

Trump skipped the two previous debates. He has repeatedly said he sees no point in participating, given his commanding lead in the race.

Trump is leading each of his GOP rivals by at least 40 points in national polls and ended September with $37.5 million on hand.

The Trump campaign wants the Republican National Committee, which is sponsoring the debates, to cancel this third one “in order to refocus its manpower and money on preventing Democrats’ efforts to steal the 2024 election.”

“Anything less, along with other reasons not to cancel, are an admission to the grassroots that their concerns about voter integrity are not taken seriously and national Republicans are more concerned about helping Joe Biden than ensuring a safe and secure election,” the campaign said in an Oct. 2 statement.

NBC is hosting the November debate, which will require candidates to secure 4% of the vote in multiple polls and 70,000 unique donors to qualify.

So far, only three candidates appear to have qualified to take the stage in Miami, which is far fewer than those who took part in the previous debates.

Trump competed with the first debate with a pre-recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that was posted that night on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. He spent the second in battleground Michigan, where he tried to win over auto workers and blue-collar voters by railing against President Joe Biden's push for electric cars.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.