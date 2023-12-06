How to watch the fourth Republican debate, follow live fact-checks

WLRN has partnered with PolitiFact to fact-check Florida politicians. The Pulitzer Prize-winning team seeks to present the true facts, unaffected by agenda or biases.

Eight candidates participated in the first Republican presidential primary debate back in August. Three months later, that group has winnowed to four.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will face off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in the fourth Republican primary debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

It’s the second debate in less than a week for DeSantis, who took on California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in a matchup on Fox News held in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Republican front-runner and former President Donald Trump will again skip the debate, CNN reported.

PolitiFact will fact-check the debate live on our website and across our social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). We’ll also be working with our partner ABC News to provide fact-checking of candidates on the ABC debate live blog.

Where can I watch the fourth Republican debate?

The debate will be simulcast at 8 p.m. ET on NewsNation and The CW, and will stream on NewsNation’s website and Rumble.

The moderators for the debate are SiriusXM podcast host Megyn Kelly, NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas and Washington Free Beacon Editor-in-Chief Eliana Johnson.

How has PolitiFact rated the GOP candidates participating in the fourth debate?

Here’s how PolitiFact has rated statements made by the Republican presidential candidates using our Truth-O-Meter, which helps us rate claims based on their relative accuracy.

Chris Christie has been rated 107 times since 2011.

Ron DeSantis has been rated 54 times since 2013.

Nikki Haley has been rated 22 times since 2012.

Vivek Ramaswamy has been rated nine times since 2023.

