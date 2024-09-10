Live: Fact-checking Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s first 2024 presidential debate

PolitiFact is live fact-checking the first 2024 presidential debate Sept. 10 in Philadelphia between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

PolitiFact has fact-checked Harris 55 times since 2012 and Trump 1,050 times since 2011. Tonight, we’ll draw on that deep archive to check the accuracy of the candidates’ statements.

PolitiFact fact-checks statements of people in power, regardless of political party. This is how we choose claims to check.

How to watch the presidential debate

ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the debate, which will air across broadcast and cable channels, and will stream for free online starting at 9 p.m. ET.

ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the debate, which will air across broadcast and cable channels, and will stream for free online starting at 9 p.m. ET.

To suggest a claim for us to fact-check from tonight's debate, email truthometer@politifact.com or text "Facts" to (727) 382-4727.

Live presidential debate fact-checks